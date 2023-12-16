Bikers deliver Christmas cheer with free toy giveaway in Fridley

On Saturday, the American Bikers Association (ABA) provided a boost to families, just in time for Christmas.

At an event in Fridley, Minnesota, families were able to walk in and walk out with Christmas gifts, at no cost.

"When we first arrived, there was a really long lines for everything," Jennifer Gary said.

"I was shocked there’s a lot of people here, it’s like lined up outside the door," Shukeana Calhoun added.

People in line said the wait was worth it, because inside the building children were able to pose for a photo with Santa Claus, choose gifts from a "toy buffet" and get face paint. The activities were made possible by generous community sponsors and fundraisers.

"I appreciate it a lot, because around this time it’s hard for me and my family to afford presents … for your kids on the holiday, especially when you’re struggling," Calhoun said.

Saturday’s free presents costs organizers about $8,400 in donations. The money was spent at local stores.

"Everyone deserves to smile," Casey Dozer with ABA finished.