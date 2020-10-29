Biden to campaign in St. Paul, Trump rally moves to Dodge Center

article

Both presidential candidates will campaign in Minnesota on Friday, just four days before Election Day.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has scheduled a drive-in campaign event in St. Paul at 3:45 p.m. The Biden campaign hasn't answered questions about the event's exactly location.

President Donald Trump has moved his early evening rally to McNeilus Steel in Dodge Center, according to a company employee who answered the phone Thursday. When asked for details, a second company employee referred FOX 9 to the Trump campaign, which hasn't returned a message about the event.

Trump's rally was originally scheduled for the Rochester International Airport. Minnesota Public Radio reported that the Trump campaign backed out when Rochester officials sought assurances that the rally would include no more than 250 people.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has not returned a message seeking comment.

Both campaigns have spent considerable time in Minnesota over the last few months—a state which Trump lost to Hillary Clinton by a narrow 1.5% margin in 2016. Recent polls show Biden has a small lead over the president.

Biden's visit is his second since absentee voting started Sept. 18. Trump's rally will be his third in Minnesota since voting started.

Nearly 1.2 million absentee ballots have already been returned statewide as of last Friday, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State Office. That amount is already about 40 percent of the entire voter turnout in 2016, and will grow when the new weekly numbers are released Friday.