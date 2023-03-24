Hope for help: Bible study domestic violence victim’s story could save others

A vigil Friday night honored the Twin Cities woman whose husband allegedly killed her this week during Bible study.

He’s charged with her murder, the second domestic violence homicide in St. Paul this year.

But her light could still shine.

Corrina Woodhull’s friends and co-workers tell us her legacy will be saving lives like her own.

That’s the kind of work she was doing before she died and they’re hoping even death can’t stop her.

Woodhull has a vibrant persona that announced her presence as soon as she stepped in a room.

"She liked the leopard/cheetah print," co-worker and friend Mikki Roach told FOX 9. "She liked bright colors."

"And she always had this great big smile on her face," added friend and co-worker Cammy Oren. "You could just see and feel the joy that was in her."

Roach and Oren worked with Corrina at Metro Hope Ministries, a faith-based addiction recovery program.

She graduated from the program herself and went on to work with the women and children who followed.

She’d started working towards becoming a certified counselor, too, but her helping hand extended far beyond the job.

"She served in so many different capacities," Roach said. "She served at food shelves. She served doing child care here. She was at Freedom Works. She was at Serenity Village. She was at Twin Cities Outreach."

Twin Cities Outreach had a moment of prayer for Corrina Friday night where dozens of her friends and family members paid tribute.

St. Paul police say Corrina died Tuesday when her husband stabbed her as many as 20 times during a Bible study with his family.

He has a history of domestic violence and had a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged assault during his most recent prison stint.

It was the second domestic violence homicide in St. Paul this year, and both Minneapolis and St. Paul recording domestic violence incidents at about the same pace this year as in recent years.

Corrina’s co-workers say domestic violence can be its own addiction.

They hope her example does what Corrina would’ve done herself, freeing other women from dangerous situation.

"We know that her light is going to continue to not only lead people to the Lord but give them hope to step out of addiction, give them hope to step out of domestic violence," Oren said.

"I hope that she’s their voice," said Roach. "I hope that because if this, they find the strength to fight back and to leave. And I just hope that she saves so many people’s lives through her story."

Co-workers and friends set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses and support her five children.