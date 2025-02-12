Former Betty Danger’s location becoming Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar in 2025

article

The Brief The former location of Betty Danger’s in northeast Minneapolis sold for $3.5 million in December 2024. An LLC linked to Joe Radaich, who also owns Como Tap, will turn the location into the Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar. The 8,400-square-foot main building, a Ferris wheel, and a mini-golf course will remain part of the new concept – along with a dog patio and other updates.



A formerly popular restaurant near the bank of the Mississippi River in northeast Minneapolis will have a new owner and concept as it becomes the Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar, replacing Betty Danger’s in 2025.

Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar opening in 2025

Why you should care:

According to a media release, the Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar is set to open in spring 2025 at 2501 Marshall St., bringing "a bold Tex-Mex experience to the iconic Minneapolis location."

The release says that the "vibrant new restaurant is designed for fun and celebration, and will offer inventive Tex-Mex fare with Austin, Texas-inspired barbecue flavors, alongside a menu of cocktails ranging from old school classics to playful and irreverent new inventions."

The property includes an 8,400-square-foot main building, a Ferris wheel, and a mini-golf course that a press release says will remain part of the new concept – along with a dog patio and other updates.

Betty Danger’s sale

Dig deeper:

The Betty Danger's restaurant and Ferris wheel in northeast Minneapolis sold for $3.5 million in December 2024. The final sale price represented a decrease from the original asking price of $5.2 million in 2020, when former owner Leslie Bock listed the location citing "industry challenges."

Bock also closed her neighboring bar, Psycho Suzi's, in August 2023, which has not yet sold.

The buyer of the former Betty Danger’s spot is a limited liability company (LLC) linked to Joe Radaich, formerly a partner at Como Tap in the Como neighborhood of Minneapolis.

"It has been really meaningful to get so much positive feedback and encouragement already. This space has so much history and personality, largely because of this community — so we’re embracing that fun, festive energy while adding our own twist, and we can't wait to have everyone in to experience what we've been working on," Radaich told FOX 9 in a statement.