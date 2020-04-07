BeTheLightMN: Minnesota schools light up empty stadiums for class of 2020

article

High School athletes across the state of Minnesota are facing an uncertain spring season, so more than 200 schools joined a movement to honor their classes of 2020.

Started on social media, the #BeTheLightMN movement calls on empty stadiums to turn on their stadium lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the class of 2020 who had their school years truncated and their sports seasons potentially cancelled.

Northfield High School lights up Memorial Field during #BeTheLightMN. Crews even turned the scoreboard to 20-20 with 20:20 on the clock to honor the class of 2020. (Northfield High School / Twitter)

Many schools participated Monday night, but the movement allows communities to participate whenever they can.

According to John Millea, of the Minnesota State High School League, more than 222 schools committed to taking part in the gesture, including two universities.

The high school league also urged community members to not gather near or under the lights, but rather to watch from afar or on social media.

Advertisement

Here is the MSHSL’s list of participating schools so far:

Ada-Borup

Aitkin

Albany

Alexandria

Andover

Annandale

Anoka

Apple Valley

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City

Austin

Bagley

Barnesville

Battle Lake

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa

Belle Plaine

Bemidji

Benilde-St. Margaret's

Benson

Bertha-Hewitt

Bethlehem Academy

Bigfork

Big Lake

Blaine

Blackduck

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth Area

BOLD

Brandon-Evansville

Breck

Breckenridge

Browerville

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

Byron

Cambridge-Isanti

Cass Lake-Bena

Cedar Mountain

Centennial

Champlin Park

Chanhassen

Chaska

Chisago Lakes

Cloquet

Concordia Academy

Coon Rapids

Crookston

Crosby-Ironton

Dassel-Cokato

Dawson-Boyd

Deer River

Detroit Lakes

Duluth Denfeld

Duluth East

Eagan

Eastview

East Grand Forks

East Ridge

Eden Valley-Watkins

Edgerton

Esko

Fairmont

Faribault

Farmington

Fertile-Beltrami

Fillmore Central

Foley

Forest Lake

Fosston

Frazee

Fulda

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Glenville-Emmons

Goodrich-Grygla

Granada-Huntley-East Chain

Grand Meadow

Grand Rapids

Greenway

Hancock

Hastings

Hawley

Hayfield

Henning

Henry Sibley

Hermantown

Heron Lake-Okabena

Hill-Murray

Hmong College Prep

Holy Family Catholic

Holdingford

Hopkins

Houston

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Hutchinson

Irondale

Jackson County Central

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton

Lake City

Lake Park-Audubon

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Lanesboro

Le Sueur-Henderson

Lewiston-Altura

Litchfield

Littlefork-Big Falls

Lyle-Pacelli

Kasson-Mantorville

Kelliher

Kimball

Lakeville South

Lakeview

LeRoy-Ostrander

Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity

Little Falls

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle

Mabel-Canton

MACCRAY

Mahtomedi

Mankato East

Mankato Loyola

Mankato West

Maple Grove

Maple Lake

Maple River

Marshall

Medford

Menahga

Minneota

Minneapolis Edison

Minneapolis Roosevelt

Minneapolis Washburn

Minnesota Valley Lutheran

Minnewaska Area

Montevideo

Moorhead

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta

Mounds View

Mountain Iron-Buhl

Mountain Lake

Nevis

New Prague

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva

New York Mills

Nicollet

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal

Northfield

North Branch

North St. Paul

Norwood Young America

Ortonville

Osakis

Osseo

Ottertail Central

Owatonna

Park

Park Center

Park Rapids

Parkers Prairie

Pelican Rapids

Perham

Pequot Lakes

Pierz

Pillager

Pine Island

Pine River-Backus

Pipestone

Parkers Prairie

Prior Lake

Proctor

Providence Academy

Red Lake County

Red Lake Falls

Red Rock Central

Red Wing

Redwood Valley

Renville County West

Robbinsdale Armstrong

Robbinsdale Cooper

Roseau

Rosemount

Rothsay

Royalton

Rushford-Peterson

Rush City

St. Anthony Village

St. Charles

St. Clair

St. Cloud Apollo

St. Cloud Tech

St. Croix Lutheran

St. Croix Prep

St. James

St. Peter

St. Thomas Academy

Sacred Heart

Sartell-St. Stephen

Sauk Centre

Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sebeka

Shakopee

Sibley East

Sleepy Eye

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's

South St. Paul

Southland

Springfield

Spring Grove

Spring Lake Park

Staples-Motley

Stephen-Argyle

Stewartville

Stillwater

Swanville

Tartan

Thief River Falls

Totino-Grace

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Tri-City United

Triton

Truman

Underwood

United South Central

Wabasso

Waconia

Wadena-Deer Creek

Warroad

Waseca

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown

Waubun

Wayzata

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross

White Bear Lake

Willmar

Win-E-Mac

Windom

Winona

Yellow Medicine East

COLLEGES