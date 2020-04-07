#BeTheLightMN: Minnesota schools light up empty stadiums for class of 2020
(FOX 9) - High School athletes across the state of Minnesota are facing an uncertain spring season, so more than 200 schools joined a movement to honor their classes of 2020.
Started on social media, the #BeTheLightMN movement calls on empty stadiums to turn on their stadium lights for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the class of 2020 who had their school years truncated and their sports seasons potentially cancelled.
Northfield High School lights up Memorial Field during #BeTheLightMN. Crews even turned the scoreboard to 20-20 with 20:20 on the clock to honor the class of 2020. (Northfield High School / Twitter)
Many schools participated Monday night, but the movement allows communities to participate whenever they can.
According to John Millea, of the Minnesota State High School League, more than 222 schools committed to taking part in the gesture, including two universities.
The high school league also urged community members to not gather near or under the lights, but rather to watch from afar or on social media.
Here is the MSHSL’s list of participating schools so far:
