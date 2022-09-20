Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall

Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix.

Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:

Haunted houses

Anoka Haunted House:

Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka

Tickets: $12 per person

Head to the Halloween Capital of the World for this unique haunted house. The creatures in this house are local high school students raising money for their activities. The house has been operating for over 30 years.

Duluth Haunted Ship:

Location: 301 Harbor Drive, Duluth

Tickets: $10-$27 per person

The ship, the William A. Irvin, transforms into an October haunt where ghosts come alive. Starting in the engine room, you will travel through the ship until you find your final destination, below Lake Superior's freezing waters in this maze of terror. The belly of the boat is pitch dark, and there may be ghouls around the next corner.

While these haunts may be manufactured, there is a history of paranormal activity aboard this vessel. Three paranormal investigation groups have come aboard the Irvin to check out the potential activity.

The William A. Irvin, which is said to be haunted, is home to a haunted house in the fall. (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9)

The Haunting Experience:

This haunted house boasts over 35 years of experience. Guests have to navigate the winding corridors of this terrifying house. An abandoned hospital and the madmen inside greet visitors this year. There is no touching during this attraction, although minimal contact may occur.

Henning Haunted House:

Location: 606 2nd St., Henning

Tickets: $5 per person

With its low admission fee, the Henning Haunted House is the cheapest haunt in the central Minnesota area. The admission fee is donated to community organizations and projects. Last year, the Henning Lions Club began selling food across the street, so you can have dinner and a show.

Molitor's Haunted Acres:

Location: 3571 5th Ave. NE, Sauk Rapids

Tickets: $29-$58 per person

This walk-through haunt added trails through their haunted woods and new thrills throughout the houses for this Halloween season.

The trail is uneven, so wear appropriate shoes. This haunt is not recommended for children under 12.

Molitor’s Quarry Grill & Bar is steps away from the walk-through, where they fully celebrate the haunted season. The staff organizes themed weekends throughout October, so guests will be sure to find extra entertainment when they sit down for a meal.

Monster Bash:

Location: 150 1st St. NW, Harmony

Tickets: $13 per person

Monster Bash is a nonprofit haunted house and donates the bulk of its earnings each year to support the arts in the local area. They have donated over $107,000 to music, theater, and arts programs over the years. Each season is uniquely themed, and this year's theme is Slim Chance.

Scream Town:

Scream Town is considered one of the best Halloween attractions in the Minneapolis St. Paul Twin Cities area. (Scream Town / Supplied) Expand

This house was rated one of the top ten haunts in the country by CNN in 2019.

This year's attractions include:

A psychedelic circus.

A zombie apocalypse.

A demonic forest.

Alien abduction.

A labyrinth.

A Christmas-themed haunt.

A possession-themed house with VIP access only.

Scream Town also offers food, including pizza, burgers, cheese curds, cookies, and more.

Haunted hayrides and haunted trails

The Abandoned Hayride:

This hayride has new sets, effects, scenes, and scares this year. There are three parts to this haunt, beginning with the hayride. After being abandoned in the woods with only a small lantern to light the way, attendees must find their way out of the creature-infested woods. Guests will then be exiled with one other person. They have to find their way out or risk being banished forever!

There is a touch element to this haunt, and the experience lasts roughly 45 minutes.

The Dead End Hayride:

This hayride travels down trails, through the woods, and into haunted barns and structures throughout the ride. The woods are infested with creatures that appear at every turn. The 2022 season brings back a minimal level of interaction, including touching.

The Haunting Experience:

This attraction is the oldest haunted hayride in Minnesota. It passes through gnarled trees and deep tunnels, passing into the territory of a two-century-old monstrous family. Other haunts on this ride include cannibalistic monsters, madmen, creatures, and more

There are stairs, steps, and uneven ground throughout this experience, so be sure to dress appropriately. There is no touching during this attraction, although minimal contact may occur.

Family friendly Halloween celebrations

ValleyFair Halloween:

Location: One Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee

Tickets: $29.99-$34.99 per person

Valleyfair transformed their Halloween celebration this year. Rather than offering Valleyscare, the theme park is opting for a family-friendly option called Tricks and Treats. (Valleyfair / Supplied)

Halloween at ValleyFair looks different this year. Rather than their traditional ValleyScare, the theme park is introducing Tricks and Treats, a family friendly Halloween event with seasonal treats, drinks, and candy.

The land of treats has two areas: Everfall and Sweet Tooth Acres. Everfall creates the perfect fall oasis with pumpkin decorating, flannel, and softly glowing candles, while Sweeth Tooth Acres is reminiscent of a childhood favorite, Candyland.

The land of tricks features Ickyville and Spooky Spires. Ickyville brings all things creepy and crawly to this Halloween festival, including worms, zombies, and bugs. Spooky Spires is a 1920s gothic village with a silent disco and macabre carnival games.

Family friendly activities will be available throughout the park, so this event will be fun for everyone.

Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular:

Location: 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley

Tickets: $20-$24 per person

Follow the trails at the Minnesota Zoo to see thousands of artistically carved pumpkins. This year's walk will lead you on a journey through a 'Night at the Library,' featuring new artists' work and plenty of seasonal fun.

Animal viewing is available in Discovery Bay until 8 p.m. The animal buildings close at 4 p.m.