Best Academy sued over Minnesota Teacher of the Year sexual abuse allegations

The Brief A former student filed a civil lawsuit against Best Academy in Minneapolis claiming the charter school should have known one of its teachers was a danger to students. In a recent interview with the FOX 9 Investigators, the former student said she was sexually abused by Abdul Wright, months after he was named Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year in 2016. Wright is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He has pleaded not guilty.



A former student filed a civil lawsuit against Minneapolis charter school Best Academy and her former teacher Abdul Wright after she accused him of sexually abusing her for nearly a year.

Lawsuit: Best Academy knew teacher wasn’t fit to work with children

The backstory:

The lawsuit claims the Minneapolis charter school "knew or should have known that Wright was a danger to children before he sexually abused [the student]."

Wright is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually abused his former student who was 14 years old at the time.

The alleged abuse took place months after Wright was named 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, including inside the school, inside Wright’s car, and outside of school.

"I think that his status and him being Teacher of the Year really was a reason that a lot of people turned a blind eye," the student said in a recent interview.

The FOX 9 Investigators agreed to refer to the former student as "Jane Doe" in order to protect her identity, since she was a minor at the time and is named in court records as a victim of sexual abuse.

What they're saying:

Jeff Anderson, an attorney representing Jane Doe, said her family implored the school to take action but were rebuffed because Wright was "revered in the community."

Wright’s personnel file shows no record that he was ever disciplined by the school for the accusations – and he continued to teach at Best Academy for years.

The other side:

Wright pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and his attorney said they are "looking forward to his day in court."

A spokesperson for Best Academy said: "While the school is limited in what information it can share, our legal team is reviewing the lawsuit to determine the next steps. The school takes these claims very seriously."

What's next:

Abdul Wright’s criminal trial is scheduled for this summer.

