Benton County crash kills bear, injures man early Wednesday morning

article

The Brief A man was injured after crashing a truck into a bear early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. in Maywood Township, Benton County. The driver was the only person in the truck and was taken to St. Cloud hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



A man was taken to the hospital after crashing a Chevy Silverado into a black bear that later died from its injuries in Benton County on Wednesday morning.

Black bear crash

What we know:

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol states a man was injured during the truck vs. bear crash.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. when a 45-year-old man from Milaca driving a 2024 Chevy Silverado struck a black bear on southbound Highway 23, near mile marker 227.

The man was then taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which were determined to be non-life-threatening, according to the crash report.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the bear is dead after the crash, and the truck was towed from the scene.

Authorities say the man was wearing a seat belt and no alcohol is suspected of being involved.