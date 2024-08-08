Bentleyville set to redo famous 128-foot light tree

Bentleyville Tour of Lights is going to redo the 128-foot LED tree to celebrate its 15th anniversary, and is looking for volunteers to help build it.

What we know

The new tree will feature new RBG lights and "new technology" for Bentleyville, according to a press release.

They will be attaching about 200,000 lights to chicken wire and pushing lights through mounting wires.

Bentleyville organizers say they will need volunteers to help with the task of redoing the tree.

Volunteering will take place Monday-Friday at Advantage Emblem, 4313 Haines Road, in Duluth.

For those wanting to volunteer, email info@bentleyvilleusa.org to schedule a time.

When does Bentleyville open this year?

Bentleyville opens Nov. 23 and will run until Dec. 28. Sunday-Thursday it will be open from 5-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday it will be open from 5-10 p.m.

Bentleyville is free to attend and parking is $10.