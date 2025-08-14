Bemidji teacher charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

The Brief Austin Claseman, a teacher in Bemidji, is facing several felony charges related to child pornography. Claseman reportedly told investigators he was in a Kik group called "Teachers for Students" and pornography was shared within it. The 3-year-old student remains in custody.



A Bemidji teacher is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography over a messaging app.

Austin Lee Claseman, 30, was charged on Thursday with two counts of disseminating pornographic work of a minor, and five counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor. The charges stem from an investigation reportedly linking Claseman to a Kik account that disseminated apparent child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Bemidji Police Department received a tip on June 9 regarding child porn uploaded by a Kik account user.

Investigators traced the IP address to Claseman’s apartment, and executed a search warrant. As part of the warrant, investigators searched Claseman’s Kik and email accounts. Law enforcement reported finding five images of apparent child porn, which were sent to two other users, charging documents allege.

When talking with authorities, Claseman allegedly said he was part of a Kik group called "Teachers for Students" and that pornography was shared within the group. He claimed to have downloaded photos online, adding that some of the images could have been considered "borderline," according to the complaint.

While the charging documents did not say where Claseman was employed, the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board states he held a license with Voyagers Expeditionary School. FOX 9 reached out to the charter school to confirm his employment.

The school released a statement on social media Thursday saying, "A former teacher and board member at Voyageurs Expeditionary School is currently in custody in Beltrami County, Minnesota, pending charges of distribution and/or possession of child pornography."

"We are disheartened by the allegations and denounce all criminal conduct victimizing children. The teacher/board member has resigned his employment and position on the board, effective immediately," the statement concludes.

Claseman made his first appearance in court Thursday morning. He remains in custody at Beltrami County Jail.