River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:46 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:36 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Carver County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County

Belgium authorities carry out explosion of WWII bomb found on beach

By Austin Williams
Published 
British WWII bomb exloded on Belgian beach

Credit: Politie Westkust via Storyful

Watch out where you step on the beach this summer because a leftover World War II mine could be lying around somewhere. 

A World War II bomb was discovered on May 10 on a beach in Belgium, prompting crews to carry out a controlled explosion of the device. 

Officials said the beach in Koksijde was closed to allow crews to detonate the explosive, believed to be a British aerial bomb that contained 30 kilograms of explosives, local reports said.

The device was found amid works already underway to rid the beach of projectiles and explosives from the war, according to Koksijde Mayor Marc Vanden Bussche.

Storyful contributed to this story. 


 