Becker County shooting leaves man dead, another arrested

A man is dead and another is in jail after a reported shooting in Frazee, Minn., early Saturday morning.

What we know

The Becker County Sheriff's Office reports that emergency personnel responded to an address at the 30,000 block of Highway 10, in Frazee around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a man being shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement say they then arrested a 31-year-old man at a home south of Frazee, in Otter Tail County, around 2 a.m. in connection to the shooting. He was then booked into Becker County Jail.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office adds that investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know

Law enforcement have not released information on what may have led to the shooting or the relationship, if there is any, between the suspect and the victim.

The sheriff's office said the victim's name will be released after the family is notified.