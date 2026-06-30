Bebe Zito Ice Cream could contain metal and plastic fragments, items recalled after inspection

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The Brief The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has issued a consumer advisory for Bebe Zito Ice Cream products due to possible metal and plastic fragments. The advisory covers ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts sold at Bebe Zito shops and distribution events between Nov. 19, 2025 and June 24, 2026. No illnesses or injuries have been reported.



Bebe Zito Ice Cream fans are being warned of a consumer advisory after a state inspection found potential metal and plastic fragments in certain products.

Bebe Zito Ice Cream advisory

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) released a statement saying that during a routine inspection, they found Bebe Zito Ice Cream products could contain metal and plastic fragments. The affected products include both ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts made between Nov. 19, 2025 and June 24, 2026.

The advisory only applies to products sold at Bebe Zito’s Minneapolis and Woodbury locations, as well as those served at catered events. Shakes and "dirty sodas" made at the shops are not included in the advisory.

According to a social media post by Bebe Zito, the issue was traced to a flaw in one of their machines, which has now been removed from use. The company plans to restart production soon, using different equipment in the process.

What's next:

Anyone who bought these products should throw them away or return them to the store.

Questions about the advisory can be directed to the MDA at 651-201-6300.