Bears spotted on Andover ring doorbell camera Thursday night

The Brief An Andover resident spotted a pack of four bears on their ring doorbell camera Thursday night. The bears were out for a stroll on the driveway. There have been other recent bear sightings in Maple Grove and Isanti.



One Andover resident called it a "feel good video" Thursday night.

What we know:

The resident emailed FOX 9 saying they got an alert on their phone just before 10:30 p.m. that there was activity outside their front door. Not expecting anything at that hour of the night, the resident checked on the front door to find a family of bears out for a stroll in the driveway.

The video captured on adult bear walking by the house, with three cubs following. Andover is about 30 minutes north of the Twin Cities metro, so it's not out of the ordinary for black bears to be in the area.

Other recent bear sightings

Local perspective:

In late May, a mother bear with a group of cubs was spotted at Elm Creek park in Maple Grove. The same thing happened at the park in 2023.

In mid-May, a group of bears made repeated visits to a home in Isanti. The homeowner, Tammy Madson, said the sleuth of bears were at her residence three straight days.

Safety around bears

What you can do:

The Minnesota DNR says never approach or feed bears, and secure your garbage, bird feeders and grills. If you do come upon a bear in the woods, never run away, just slowly back up and wait for the bear to leave. Keep your kids close and dogs on a leash, too.