Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, North Cass County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, Crow Wing County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Yellow Medicine County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Swift County, Benton County, Meeker County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Brown County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Redwood County, Wright County, Pope County, Martin County, McLeod County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Burnett County, Washburn County
2
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Marshall County, West Becker County, North Beltrami County, Grant County, Clay County, Pennington County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, South Clearwater County, Wilkin County, Roseau County, East Becker County, Mahnomen County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Hubbard County, Norman County, East Polk County

Bears caught on camera at Isanti home

By
Published  May 13, 2025 12:28pm CDT
Isanti County
FOX 9

Black bear sleuth makes repeat visits to Isanti home

Isanti resident Tammy Madson shared videos of a sleuth of five black bears paying repeat visits to her home this week. They've showed up three straight days, and have not caused any damage.

The Brief

    • Isanti residents are getting repeat visits from a sleuth of bears this week.
    • As many as five bears has showed up to a residence three straight days. They have not caused any damage.
    • Residents say the sleuth is made up of a mother bear, two new cubs and two cubs from last year.

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Isanti resident Tammy Madson probably had to double-check what she was seeing earlier this week when five bears showed up on her Blink cameras.

That’s right, a group of bears has made more than one stop at her home on Long Lake in Isanti.

Repeat visits

What we know:

Madson tells FOX 9 the bears have made an appearance at her residence three straight days. The bears have been both walking up the driveway, in garbage cans and in the backyard.

To this point, they have not caused any damage. Isanti is located near Cambrige, a little less than an hour north of Minneapolis.

A total of 5 in the bear sleuth

By the numbers:

Madson’s neighbor, Katie Rollins, said they believe the sleuth includes a mother bear, two new cubs and two bigger cubs from last year. Rollins says they’ve seen the mother and the two cubs from last year, but never a group of five like the one seen on Blink cameras.

The bears are mostly minding their own business, with the exception of taking out a few garbage cans going down the road.

The Source: Tammy Madson provided videos of the bears to FOX 9 from her Facebook, via Blink cameras.

Isanti CountyMinnesota