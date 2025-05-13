Bears caught on camera at Isanti home

The Brief Isanti residents are getting repeat visits from a sleuth of bears this week. As many as five bears has showed up to a residence three straight days. They have not caused any damage. Residents say the sleuth is made up of a mother bear, two new cubs and two cubs from last year.



Isanti resident Tammy Madson probably had to double-check what she was seeing earlier this week when five bears showed up on her Blink cameras.

That’s right, a group of bears has made more than one stop at her home on Long Lake in Isanti.

Repeat visits

What we know:

Madson tells FOX 9 the bears have made an appearance at her residence three straight days. The bears have been both walking up the driveway, in garbage cans and in the backyard.

To this point, they have not caused any damage. Isanti is located near Cambrige, a little less than an hour north of Minneapolis.

A total of 5 in the bear sleuth

By the numbers:

Madson’s neighbor, Katie Rollins, said they believe the sleuth includes a mother bear, two new cubs and two bigger cubs from last year. Rollins says they’ve seen the mother and the two cubs from last year, but never a group of five like the one seen on Blink cameras.

The bears are mostly minding their own business, with the exception of taking out a few garbage cans going down the road.