Bear freed from plastic jar stuck on its head in northern Wisconsin

A bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head was freed in northern Wisconsin Sunday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the bear was witnessed in Bayfield, Douglas and Sawyer counties with the plastic jar on its head.

The DNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services were first made aware of the bear on July 26, located in north central Sawyer County.

Officials say the bear was reported several times, and it had moved nearly 50 miles with the jar stuck on its head.

Multiple live traps were set for the bear, but they were unsuccessful due to the distance the bear was traveling each day, the DNR said.

Ultimately, on Sunday, the bear was sighted at a residence, and officials were able to safely dart the bear with an immobilization drug.

The bear was sedated, and the jar was removed. The 70-pound, 2-year-old female bear was relocated and released into an area of the wild with enough food and water for it to recover, officials said.

The DNR said the bear was alert, and once released, immediately started feeding on a patch of berries.

Officials said that releasing the bear into the wild gives the bear the best chance of survival.

How did the jar get stuck on the bear?

DNR officials aren't sure how the bear got the jar stuck on its head.

"We do not know how long the jug was on the bear's head, but it was a little skinny when captured. There were punctures in the jug – likely from the bear's claws – and a public observation indicated that it was able to drink by dunking its head in water," said Randy Johnson, DNR large carnivore specialist. "The bear was likely surviving on body fat reserves (which can be significant on bears by midsummer). A bear of that age and sex normally averages between 100–150 pounds this time of year."