BCA: Man shot, injured by deputy in western Minnesota

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is responding to a "use-of-force" incident in western Minnesota Wednesday night.

According to the BCA, a deputy shot a man in Granite Falls, but he is expected to survive. BCA agents are responding to the scene.

The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 that the deputy involved was from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.