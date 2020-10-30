BCA: Man shot in leg with own gun during police pat down

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man‘s gun went off and shot him during a police pat down, early Friday morning.

The BCA says the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. near 1100 block of York Avenue when Saint Paul police stopped two people behaving suspiciously.

While police were investigating, they detained one man. While patting the man down, a gun he was carrying went off and shot him in the leg.

Police called an ambulance, which took the man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man in currently under arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm.