BCA investigating man's death in northern Minnesota

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the death of a man who suffered head trauma in northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a house on the 1100 block of East 5th Street just after 4:45 p.m. for a report that a person might have died following an altercation in Grand Marais.

Upon arrival deputies found a 78-year-old man suffering from "head trauma." The sheriff’s office said he did not survive his injuries. The victim’s identity will be released after notifying the next of kin.

A 28-year-old man reported the altercation to the sheriff’s office. Law enforcement said the two knew each other and there are no safety concerns to the public but, while referring to him as the "suspect", did not say exactly how the man may have been involved.

The BCA was called to investigate the death. The motive and circumstances around how the 78-year-old died are under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the 28-year-old is being held in Cook County Jail. He has not been officially charged.