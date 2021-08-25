Bass fisherman finds submerged truck with body inside in Chisago County lake

A bass fisherman found a submerged pickup truck with a body inside in a lake in Chisago County Tuesday.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 p.m., a bass fisherman fishing on the Chisago and Lindstrom lakes saw something unusual on his depth finder in approximately 10 feet of water near the public docks. They called the sheriff’s office, believing the object to be a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office dispatched deputies to the public access off Stinson Avenue in Chisago City where they eventually removed a GMC pickup truck from the lake. A deceased man was located inside the truck.

The sheriff’s office said the body is connected to a missing persons case out of Fridley.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, Fridley Police Department and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident. Foul play is not suspected.