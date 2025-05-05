Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announces retirement

The Brief Barron County, Wisconsin Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced he will be retiring from his position. Fitzgerald's last day as sheriff will be June 1. Fitzgerald had a major role in the investigation of Jayme Closs, who was kidnapped in Wisconsin and ultimately escaped 88 days after her abduction.



Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald announced Monday he will be retiring from his role.

Barron County Sheriff retiring

What they're saying:

Fitzgerald made the announcement Monday that he will be retiring as Barron County Sheriff.

His last day as sheriff will be June 1.

Fitzgerald said he has accepted a new role at Mosaic Technologies doing public relations.

The appointment process to fill the sheriff's position will start within the next few days, Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald's role in Jayme Closs kidnapping

The backstory:

Fitzgerald played a major role in the investigation of Jayme Closs's kidnapping, and the murder of both her parents.

READ MORE: Investigative files in Jayme Closs case released

On Oct. 18, 2018, Jayme was kidnapped from her home by Jake Patterson, who had also fatally shot her parents.

Patterson kept Jayme at his home in Gordon, Wisconsin for 88 days, until Jayme escaped. Patterson was arrested the same day.

Patterson has since been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Denise and James Closs.

Fitzgerald sat down with FOX 9 in 2019, and reflected on the moment Jayme returned.

READ MORE: Sheriff Fitzgerald reflects on the 'surreal' moment Jayme Closs returned

"It was probably the most nervous I’ve ever been going to a call," Fitzgerald told FOX 9. "I have delivered death notifications, I have done hundreds of things as sheriff. I wasn’t wearing my uniform; I didn’t want to intimidate her. I went to make sure everyone’s needs are being met, and when I saw Jayme sitting at the counter, smiling away, it was the best feeling I ever had - maybe in my life...awesome, overwhelming feeling."