Barron County police shooting: How you can support the officers' families

After two police officers in Barron County, Wisconsin were senselessly slain, the western Wisconsin community is coming together to help their families.

Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel, 23, were both killed after a man opened fire during a traffic stop in Cameron, Wisconsin. Police say the driver, Glenn Perry, was wanted on a warrant and police had received a report of concerning behavior by him.

Breidenbach and Scheel were pronounced dead at the scene, while Perry was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A memorial has been set up outside the Chetek Police Department. Tributes for the two officers have popped up across Wisconsin and in the Twin Cities from their fellow police departments as well.

A memorial fund has been created in Officer Emily Breidenbach's name at Sterling Bank, 427 2nd Street, Chetek, Wisconsin 54728.

Work is still underway for a memorial for Officer Scheel. We will update this story once that is created.