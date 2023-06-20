Barron County deputies turn snake wranglers, pulling reptile off roof

article

Barron County, Wisconsin deputies went above and beyond the call of duty pulling a large snake that climbed onto the pet owner's roof.

The sheriff's department says deputies were called over the weekend to a home in Chetek for the report of a "giant snake" that had escaped its home and was out on the roof.

Photos posted on Facebook show deputies scaling a ladder and using tools to get to the snake.

A Facebook post from the department reads: "Upon arrival, deputies were able to utilize some tools and retrieve the giant nope rope and secure it. We won’t judge people’s choice of pets BUT…. we’re pretty sure most people live in NW Wisconsin to avoid these jungle monsters. Great job guys going above and beyond to help keep this non-native Severus Snake from roaming the streets."