Barefoot water skier Paul Oman remembered for his impact on and off the water

A Minneapolis North High school graduate and accomplished medical engineer died of blunt force trauma injuries on Sept. 12, after a fall while barefoot water skiing in Brooklyn Center. Paul Oman’s death has hit many in the water sports community hard because of the many ways he was responsible for bringing the community together.

Remembered by close friends for his "servant's heart," but perhaps best known nationwide for his talent on the water, Oman made an impact.

"It’s been quite a bit emotionally and mentally to realize that he’s gone," friend Amy Nordquist told FOX 9 on Saturday. Amy and Andy Nordquist met Oman more than 20 years ago when they joined the Twin Cities River Rats, a group Oman had supported for 25 years.

"Paul Oman truly was an inspirational barefooter," Amy said.

But last month, the Air Force veteran (’72 – ’76) died while training on Brooklyn Center’s Twin Lake for the 2022 Masters World Barefoot Championship tournament.

His passing has left a hole in the sport he was known for across the country, despite not even taking it up until he was more than 40 years-old.

"He truly was incredible," Amy said. "He made the impossible possible."

Oman won at least 186 first-place medals for his tricks and jumps and secured a world record in 2019, according to his obituary. But his true legacy in the sport may be role in bringing more people to it.

"He was a true servant serving in multiple groups organizations," Amy said.

As the Nordquist’s grieve, their comfort is in knowing their dear friend passed while doing what he loved.

"He definitely will be greatly missed," Andy said.