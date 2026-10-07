Bair Hugger Warming System wins 2026 'Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota'

The Brief Solventum's Bair Hugger Warming System was named the 2026 "Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota." The surgical warming system beat out 63 other Minnesota-made products through five rounds of public voting. The other finalists included a teardrop trailer, an all-terrain wheelchair and an aerial firefighting system.



Solventum’s Bair Hugger Warming System has been crowned the winner of the 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota contest.

Coolest Thing Made in Minnesota winner

The backstory:

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and BMO announced Solventum's Bair Hugger Warming System as the winner during the 2026 manufacturers summit on Tuesday.

The third annual contest involved 64 products, which was narrowed down through five rounds of public voting. Ultimately, the Bair Hugger Warming System came out on top for 2026.

The Bair Hugger Warming System is designed to help maintain a patient's normal body temperature throughout surgery and reduce the risk of complications associated with unintended hypothermia.

What they're saying:

"This year’s competition gave Minnesotans a look at the incredible range of products being made right here in our state. Bair Hugger stood out in a field filled with impressive examples of Minnesota manufacturing, and this recognition is a great reflection of the people who make it possible," said Doug Loon, President and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

The four finalist products

Dig deeper:

Bair Hugger was one of four products that advanced to the final round of the competition.

The other finalists were Vistabule's Teardrop Trailers, ATZ Manufacturing's Trackchair and Wipaire's Fire Boss aerial firefighting system.

Last year’s winner was the Polaris' MRZR, a versatile military vehicle used by U.S. and allied forces.