Authorities share social distancing tips for Minnesota boaters

article

With the weather starting to warmup, Minnesotans are itching to hit the lakes. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is urging boaters to remember to stay safe and also follow social distancing guidelines while out on the water during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now more than ever, we need to make sure we’re considering how our actions affect those around us," Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said in a press release.

Officials are sharing the following tips for boaters to practice social distancing:

Only boat with those in your immediate household.

Do not invite guests onto your boat. This includes family members not in your immediate household and your favorite fishing buddies.

Go right from your house to the boat and back, avoiding all unnecessary contact with anyone during your trip.

No beaching or tying up to other boats. Keep your boat and the people in your boat at least 6 feet away from other boats and people.

Do not use a beach, boat ramp or marina that is closed.

In addition to this guidelines, authorities are also advising people to keep general water safety in mind such as wearing a life jacket, keep safety equipment in the boat and cleaning boats to help stop the spread of invasive species.