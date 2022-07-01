Authorities search Vadnais Lake for potential triple homicide victims

Authorities are at the scene of Vadnais Lake Friday evening, where multiple agencies have been spotted searching the water for three missing people believed to be drowned as a result of a triple homicide.

Multiple agencies are searching for a mother and two children after one had already been pulled from the water previously.

"A horrible set of facts appears to be developing. We do not know the certainty of all three children, but have recovered one child," said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher at a press conference Friday evening. "There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children."

Multiple agencies including the EMS dive team, Northstar Search and Rescue, Ramsey County Dive Team and others remain at the scene, and intend to actively investigate throughout the evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.