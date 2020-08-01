Authorities investigating large house fire in Oakdale, Minnesota

article

Authorities are investigating after a large fire significantly damaged a home Friday evening in Oakdale, Minnesota.

According to officials, at about 7:13 p.m., crews responded to 537 Grafton Avenue North for a fire reported in the attached garage. Occupants of the residence, a family of five, got out of the house before firefighters arrived.

Nearby homes were evacuated for safety while crews extinguished the fire. Two nearby houses sustained heat-related damage from the fire.

No one was injured. The house sustained significant damage.