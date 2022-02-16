Authorities investigating fatal house fire in Little Falls, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Little Falls, Minnesota on Tuesday evening.

The Little Falls police and fire departments responded to a report of a fire at a residence on the 100 block of 14th St. SW Little Falls at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Little Falls Police Department. Firefighters arrived to see smoke pouring out of the first and second floors of the building and were told that someone might still be inside.

Firefighters entered the building and located a deceased person. Investigators are not identifying the individual pending notification of family and due to the ongoing investigation, according to the police statement.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.