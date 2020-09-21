Authorities ID third victim in Grey Cloud Island plane crash

Minnesota officials identified the third occupant of the plane that crashed Sept. 13 on an island in the Mississippi River.

Three people were onboard a small plane that crashed in a water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island in Washington County. All three people died in the crash.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the third occupant as 30-year-old Grace Addae of Eden Prairie. The other two occupants were identified as Larry Schlichting, 60, of Eagan and Lucas Knight, 24, of North Mankato.

Authorities said the Cessna aircraft left Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul on the afternoon of Sept. 13. The plane lost radar contact, and by the evening, the airport had reported it missing.

Crews had focused their search for the plane on a deep, water-filled quarry and located some of the wreckage from the plane more than 70 feet below the surface. Dive teams recovered two occupants Tuesday and the third occupant Thursday night.