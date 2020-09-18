Authorities ID 2 occupants of Grey Cloud Island plane crash, recover 3rd

article

Authorities have identified two of the three people onboard a small plane that crashed in a water-filled quarry on an island on the Mississippi River Sunday and located the third.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the two occupants as Larry Schlichting, 60, of Eagan and Lucas Knight, 24, of North Mankato.

Authorities said the Cessna aircraft left Fleming Field Municipal Airport in South St. Paul Sunday afternoon. The plane lost radar contact and by the evening, the airport had reported it missing.

Crews had focused their search for the plane on a deep, water-filled quarry on Grey Cloud Island, which is near Cottage Grove. They located some of the wreckage from the plane more than 70 feet below the surface, but the depth and conditions of the quarry made recovery difficult.

Dive teams recovered two of the three occupants on Tuesday. They recovered the third occupant Thursday night.

The medical examiner will release the identity of the third occupant later.

The plane crash remains under investigation.