Authorities ID 2 men found dead in Mounds View murder-suicide

The Brief The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified two men found dead inside a Mounds View home on Sunday. Aaron Winfield Johnson, 48 of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide. Robert Eugene Bostic, 50 of Mounds View, died of a single gunshot wound in a suicide. Authorities say what led up to the incident remains under investigation.



Authorities have identified two men found dead inside a Mounds View home earlier this week in what’s being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Ramsey County Medical Examiner releases IDs

What we know:

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner on Tuesday said Aaron Winfield Johnson, 48 of Minneapolis, died on Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner also said Robert Eugene Bostic, 50 of Mounds View, died of a single gunshot wound. His manner of death is ruled a suicide.

What happened

The backstory:

Mounds View police responded around 7:57 p.m. to a home on Greenwood Drive, a side street near County Road H2 and Long Lake Road, for a welfare check.

At the home, officers could see "an individual inside the residence lying on the floor with signs of trauma."

Police eventually forced their way into the home and found two bodies with gunshot wounds. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Circumstances of shooting remain unclear

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any other details about what might have led up to the shooting. The investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mounds View police remains ongoing.