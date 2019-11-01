Authorities detonate anti-tank bazooka round found in South Dakota home of Korean War vet

article

It wasn't a ghost or a monster, but police in South Dakota made a scary find to kick off their Halloween.

The Aberdeen Police Department reports they found a live anti-tank bazooka round inside a home on 11th Avenue in the city.

According to police, they were called to the home for a welfare check on an elderly man early Halloween morning. During the check, detectives came across a 60 mm M28A2 anti-tank heat rocket.

As it turns out, police say the device was brought home by a soldier who had served in the Korean War. Police say the round had been painted to appear inert but say that wasn't the case.

On its side, police say a message was also painted, reading: "Dear Ivan, this buds for you!!"

After finding the round, they called in the Ellsworth Air Force Base which sent a team to secure, transport, and detonate the explosive. While crews worked to remove the round, eight nearby homes were evacuated.

Police say no charges are expected to be filed in the case.

