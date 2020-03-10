Attendee of journalism conference in New Orleans tests 'presumptively positive' for coronavirus

article

Officials with a journalism organization announced that a person who attended a conference in New Orleans has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement released by Investigative Reporters & Editors organization (IRE), the person was attending the National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting (NICAR) conference a week ago, and has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

IRE officials say the person, who travelled from within the U.S. to New Orleans, was at the conference from March 5 to the afternoon of March 7. The conference attendee has mild symptoms, and is expected to make a full recovery. The person is under self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Based on the onset of the limited symptoms, they could have contracted the virus either before, during or after the conference," a portion of the statement reads.

New Orleans FOX affiliate WVUE-TV is reporting that the person has visited its studios for a short period of time, and station management has sent home all employees believed to have come in close contact with the person.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.