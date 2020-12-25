AT&T says hundreds of customers without service after Nashville explosion damages facilities

Hundreds of customers were impacted by an AT&T outage caused by an explosion that took place in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, according to a statement from the company.

The explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people.

Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional.

"Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service," an emailed statement from AT&T read.

As of 1:30 p.m. CT, about 313 customers were without service, according to DownDetector.com.

RELATED: Nashville police, FBI, ATF conducting 'large-scale' investigation into massive Christmas morning blast

Advertisement

Officers were originally responding to a report of shots fired when they encountered a recreational vehicle blaring a recording that said a potential bomb was to detonate in 15 minutes. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad.

"Shortly after that, the RV exploded," Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a midday news conference.

Surveillance video published on a Twitter account Friday that appeared to be recorded from across the street captured an audio recording that included the warning, "... if you can hear this message, evacuate now." The blast was captured on the surveillance video seconds later.

The FBI will be taking the lead in the investigation, said spokesman Joel Siskovic. Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene. The FBI is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, such as explosives violations and acts of terrorism.

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this report.