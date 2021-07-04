2 dead, 2 injured in car crash in Ham Lake, Minnesota

article

Two people are dead after a two-vehicle car crash in Ham Lake, Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, a car traveling west on Crosstown Boulevard Northeast crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound car. A man and a woman were declared dead at the scene.

Another man and another woman were transported to Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both directions of Crosstown Boulevard Northeast are temporarily closed Sunday. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The State Patrol, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff are investigating the crash.