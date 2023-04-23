Assault citation issued to 14-year-old who sucker punched Illinois youth wrestler after match: police

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Assault citation issued to 14-year-old who sucker punched Illinois youth wrestler after match: police

By FOX 32 Chicago
Published 
Updated 12:22PM
Fox TV Stations

Teen cited for punching opponent after wrestling match

A teen has been issued a citation for sucker-punching another wrestler in the face after a competition earlier this month, police said. Credit: The Wrestling Spot via Storyful

A teen has been issued a citation for sucker-punching another wrestler in the face after a competition earlier this month, police said.

On April 8, Oak Park police responded to River Forest High School after a 14-year-old sustained a bloody nose during a youth wrestling competition, the Beat the Streets Chicago Freestyle & Greco Tournament hosted by USA Wrestling.

Parents of the victim told police their son was struck in the face unprovoked at the end of a match.

Officers watched a video of the match, which confirmed the victim's account of the attack.

The other 14-year-old boy responsible for the attack told police he struck his opponent, who he had no prior relationship with, because he was angry that he lost the match. The parents of the boy said they would cooperate with any future investigation from the police.

The victim's family informed Oak Park police they wanted to pursue criminal charges against the other teen.

RELATED: Youth wrestler punched in the face after match in Oak Park; parents seek to press charges

On Thursday, the offender received a local ordinance citation for assault and was charged under the Village of Oak Park code, police said.

An adjudication hearing is scheduled for next month. 

Neither boy is an Oak Park resident or student at Oak Park River Forest High School, according to police.