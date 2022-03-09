Art of Banksy coming to Minneapolis: Tickets and venue info

article

The "Girl and Balloon" are headed to the Twin Cities. Arguably the most talked-about artist in modern history, more than 100 original works by the elusive street artist Banksy will set up shop in Minneapolis this spring.

"The Art of Banksy" will open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis beginning May 12th. The exhibition will fill the same venue that currently hosts the Immersive Van Gogh experience.

Art lovers can expect to see famous works including ‘Girl and Balloon’, ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Rude Copper’ alongside many of Banksy’s lesser known pieces.

In true Banksy style, the exhibition is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist. Instead, the pieces on tour are sourced from private collections from around the world – allowing the public to see works that are usually enjoyed behind locked doors.

Banksy’s true identity is still a mystery and remains the subject of much speculation. Since the 1990s, the artist has displayed work on streets and props around the world. Amassing a large following, Banksy pieces now regularly sell at auction for millions of dollars.

The Minneapolis tour stop follows runs in Chicago, San Francisco, and Boston. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9th at banksyexhibit.com. Prices start at $39.99.