Arson suspected in St. Paul apartment fire that injured 2, displaced dozens

St. Paul fire officials believe an apartment building fire that injured two people and displaced another 38 was intentionally set.

The St. Paul Fire Department said crews responded to the 1500 block of Albemarle Street on Sunday around 10:15 p.m. for a reported fire at a three-story apartment building.

The fire extended from the first floor to all three levels, and crews were on the scene for five hours. Thirty-eight people were displaced due to the fire damage.

One resident sustained non-life threatening injuries while a firefighter also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The St. Paul Fire Department said investigators believe the fire may have been intentionally set. Fire investigators are working with the St. Paul Police Department, and the incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

The DSI building inspectors are working to see if a portion of the 29-unit apartment building could be reoccupied.