Arrest made in shooting that left man dead in St. Paul Monday

Police made an arrest in connection to a man's shooting death Monday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to police, a 40-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night in connection to the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Todd Gerleman.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East after receiving a call that a person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Gerleman injured inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.