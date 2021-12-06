Victim robbed at gunpoint Monday on U of M campus

Authorities are investigating a robbery at gunpoint Monday night on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

According to the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety, at about 7:20 p.m., a robbery was reported at Ted Mann Concert Hall, located at 2128 S 4th Street. Two suspects pointed guns at a victim and took their phone.

Officials said the suspects were last known to be in the area of 25th and Riverside Avenue S. The first suspect was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask. The second suspect was wearing a black top, a ski mask and grey pants.