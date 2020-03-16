Arbitrator: Eden Prairie officer accused of falsifying search warrant should get his job back

An arbitrator has ordered that an Eden Prairie Police Officer should get his job back.

Travis Serafin was accused of falsifying a search warrant in a drug and murder case which led to the suspect’s release from prison.

After an extensive forensic computer investigation, the judge ruled that Serafin simply attached the wrong cover page and made a “simple human mistake.”

Eden Prairie fired Serafin in November 2018. The judge did not order back pay. The city of Eden Prairie still could appeal the ruling.