Blaine apartment explosion injures 2 people: Police

Two people were injured from an explosion inside an apartment unit early Friday morning in Blaine.

The Blaine Police Department said officers were called to the Cedar Green Apartment complex on the 1150 block of 116th Avenue Northeast around 1 a.m. for a loud explosion and reports that someone was injured in the blast.

Officers arrived and found a man in the lobby of the apartment building with "traumatic injuries" to both hands. A woman inside the apartment also suffered injuries to her face. They were both transported to a medical facility for treatment, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the explosion came from a fifth-floor apartment unit. A man, woman and young child were in the apartment at the time of the explosion. The child was not injured in the blast, police say.

Law enforcement searched the apartment and found a window in the bedroom had been blown out. Investigators also discovered "multiple household chemicals," which appear to have contributed to the explosion.

Blaine police did not specify which chemicals were found or where they were inside the apartment.

The Blaine Police Department said there is no danger to the public and the explosion was contained to one apartment unit.

The Minneapolis Bomb Squad, FBI, and ATF responded to the scene to assist. The incident remains under investigation.