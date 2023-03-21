Anton Lazzaro trial: Opening statements set for Wednesday

A full jury has been seated in the trial of Minnesota GOP donor Anton Lazzaro as he faces trial accused of sex trafficking minors.

Lazzaro faces seven counts including sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. Tuesday, the court seated 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine women and seven men.

Lazzaro, who had close ties with the former chair of the Minnesota state Republican Party, has been held in federal custody since 2021 when his apartment was raided by federal authorities. This past winter, his codefendant, Giselle Castro Medina pled guilty to charges, accused of helping Lazzaro recruit teen victims for sexual exploitation, tapping into her social circles to find girls.

Opening statements in Lazzaro's trial are set for Wednesday at 9 a.m. in federal court.