Another train derails in Midwest as Pete Buttigieg announces visit to Ohio crash site

By Anders Hagstrom
Published 
Travel News
FOX News

Cleanup efforts underway after train derails in southern Nebraska

Union Pacific (UP) said a cleanup was underway after 31 train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska, at about 1:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Feb.21. (Credit: Jesse Ambler via Storyful)

Yet another train derailed in the Midwest late Monday night in Gothenburg, Nebraska.

Images from the Nebraska derailment showed roughly a dozen cars strewn across train tracks, but there were no flames or smoke. Union Pacific Railroad says the train was transporting coal, and there is no indication that the crash poses a threat to locals.

"At about 1:45 a.m. CST today, approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed near Gothenburg, Nebraska," Union Pacific Railroad told Fox News Digital in a statement. "No one was injured. The incident occurred about three miles southeast of Gothenburg. Cleanup has begun, with heavy equipment on site.

Nebraska train derailed still edit1

FILE - Still taken from video of the cleanup efforts after a train derailed in Nebraska. (Jesse Ambler via Storyful)

"One of the three mainline tracks near the derailment site reopened to train traffic at about 8 a.m. CST. The cause of the incident is under investigation," the statement continued.

PETE BUTTIGIEG RIPPED FOR BEING ‘NO SHOW’ IN TOXIC OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘COMPLETE DISCONNECT’

The Monday derailment comes as Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg announced plans to visit the site of a toxic train derailment in Ohio, nearly three weeks after the incident occurred.

Another train also derailed last week in Michigan near Detroit.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Storyful contributed to this report. 

