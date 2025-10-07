Anoka social district extended through 2025, with a few exceptions

The Brief Anoka officials say they will extend their social district "open container" rules through the end of 2025. Officials say the success of the program led to the decision. Exemptions include during the city's Halloween parades.



Citing its success and minimal law enforcement issues, Anoka County officials have amended ordinances to allow its social district to remain open for the remainder of the year.

What we know:

City officials say a defined area of downtown businesses and in Riverfront Park will be permitted to allow legal patrons to take beer, wine and cocktails outdoors without being in violation of any "open container" laws.

On Oct. 6, the Anoka County City Council voted in favor of allowing downtown businesses to be permitted to allow legal patrons to take beer, wine and cocktails outdoors into its defined areas of downtown and Riverfront Park without being in violation of any "open container" laws.

The district will be allowed to remain open throughout the calendar year, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, the expanded open container rules of the district will be prohibited during the Anoka Halloween parades.

How it works:

Businesses selling drinks as part of the social district will have a burgundy sign on the window that says "Sold Here."

A green sign means you can walk into that business with drinks, while a red sign means they are not allowed. All beverages sold will be in special plastic recyclable cups.

A full list of events and businesses participating in the social district can be found here.

What they're saying:

"With the success of the program in previous years and minimal issues, we and the licensed establishments, are ready to open the social district all year long. This will provide visitors with additional opportunities for sipping and strolling during the fall, winter, and spring in downtown Anoka," Community Development Director, Doug Borglund said in a statement.

Borglund previously told FOX 9 that the social district was "something unique and it brings people downtown, it gives just something different."

The backstory:

The city first launched its social district pilot program in September 2023 for 30 days.

The following year, officials agreed to expand the program to five months, from May to September.

What's next:

The approval by the council includes approval for the district to occur annually going forward at the expanded hours.