Anoka set to break ground on municipal dispensary

The Brief Anoka will break ground Thursday on its municipal dispensary, the Anoka Cannabis Company. City and state officials will attend the ceremony. It's unclear when the dispensary will be open for business.



The City of Anoka is set to break ground this week on a municipal dispensary, officials say.

Municipal dispensary

What we know:

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Thursday at a site along East River Road near 9th Avenue for the Anoka Cannabis Company.

The ceremony will include city and state leaders.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when the opening date for the store will be, as licensing is still underway at the state level.

Status of recreational cannabis in MN

Big picture view:

Cannabis lobbyists tell FOX 9 they estimate about 16 to 18 municipalities are working to open dispensaries.

The backstory:

Earlier this month, the state announced dates for cannabis license lotteries, set for June 5. Even when licenses are finally issued, it's unclear how long it will take shops to get product and open up.