Someone threw firework toward crowd at Anoka County Fair; police seek information

Multiple people were injured when someone threw a large firework toward a group of people at the Anoka County Fair. Now the authorities are asking for the public's help.

Anoka County firework incident

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says at 11:34 p.m. on July 26, the second to last day of the Anoka County Fair, someone threw a "large firework" toward a crowd at the Anoka County Fairgrounds.

The firework ignited, and multiple people suffered burn injuries. They were treated by first responders and released, the sheriff's office said.

On Aug. 1, the sheriff's office posted on social media saying they're requesting the "assistance of anyone who has information" regarding the incident, adding that specifically, they're interested in speaking with a "large group of suspected juveniles who were near the incident."

Authorities say they are not releasing photos or video of the incident.

What you can do:

If someone has information about who may have been involved, contact Detective Nate Arvidson at the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. His email is Nathan.Arvidson@anokacountymn.gov and his phone number is 763-324-5218.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 reached out to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office about how many people were injured. They don't have an exact number, but said everyone was treated at the scene and released.