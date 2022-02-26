Anoka County Attorney announces he will not seek reelection

article

After 45 years in the office, Anoka County Attorney Tony Palumbo announced Friday he will retire at the end of 2022.

Palumbo began a career in public service in 1977, and was elected County Attorney in 2010. He was reelected in 2014, and again in 2018.

He previously served as chair of the Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Council, which created a public safety data computer system to aid law enforcement, fire departments, emergency management and medical response providers.

According to the announcement not to seek reelection, during Palumbo’s tenure, the Anoka County Attorney’s Office launched initiatives combating elder abuse, domestic violence and the opioid epidemic through community outreach, education and specialized prosecution.

Under Palumbo’s leadership, the office secured the county’s first veteran’s court grant and collaborated to create the county’s specialty drug court.

"I have been fortunate to have worked with, and been guided by, so many professional people in Anoka County throughout the years," Palumbo said in an announcement. "The attorneys and the staff in this office have been exceptional in their performance and dedication. My years here have been a wonderful learning experience that has helped me serve the people of Anoka County. I’m so grateful for the privilege of serving as County Attorney."