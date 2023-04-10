Anoka car wash hostage standoff suspect charged in Walmart robbery

article

The man who police say sparked an hours-long standoff at an Anoka car wash last week is now charged with robbery at a Walmart that happened before the standoff.

Blaine police said they were attempting to arrest Richard Daily II, age 33, last Wednesday for an incident the night before at the Walmart of Ball Road NE in Blaine.

Daily was charged Monday with aggravated robbery in the first degree and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. According to the charges, Daily was leaving the Walmart with stolen items when he was approached by two Walmart workers.

When the workers confronted Daily, they told police he told them "don't f--- with me" and pointed a handgun at one of the workers. The charges state Daily has a previous felony conviction for domestic assault and wasn't supposed to have a gun.

The following evening, on Wednesday, April 5, police attempted to arrest Daily outside a car wash off East River Road near S 7th Avenue. Officers said Daily rammed squads and refuse to cooperate with officers. He then warned he was holding a woman in his car, later identified as his girlfriend, hostage.

Over the next five hours, officers attempted to negotiate with Daily before they ultimately moved in and took him into custody.

Along with the Blaine robbery charge, officers say Daily faces a number of other outstanding warrants out of Dakota County, Stearns County, Wright County, Crow Wing County, and Wisconsin.